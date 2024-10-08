Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.18 and traded as high as C$2.34. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 11,240 shares changing hands.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Perseus Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.18.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

