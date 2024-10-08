Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.13 ($0.51). Approximately 1,026,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 228,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £77.68 million, a P/E ratio of -121.21, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Duffy bought 80,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £24,263.70 ($31,754.61). In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Richard Duffy purchased 80,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,263.70 ($31,754.61). Also, insider José Manuel Vargas purchased 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £1,134,000 ($1,484,098.94). 48.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

