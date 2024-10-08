Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Atlantic Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Atlantic Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEY. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$11.09 and a twelve month high of C$16.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total transaction of C$38,583.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total value of C$38,583.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$250,660.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,775 shares of company stock worth $462,667 and have sold 241,511 shares worth $3,512,730. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

