PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Holdings Lessened by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC lowered its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter.
PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MFUS opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $156.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $50.60.
PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Pepsi Stock a Steal Today? Here’s What the Market Says
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Hims & Hers Stock Joins S&P 600: Is More Upside on the Horizon?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Conagra’s EPS Miss Opens the Door for a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.