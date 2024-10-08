PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Holdings Lessened by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC lowered its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MFUS opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $156.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

