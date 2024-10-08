Pioneer Wealth Management Group Acquires 1,457 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.41% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,038,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,360 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUEM opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.