Pioneer Wealth Management Group Acquires 36,437 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,437 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 19.4% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned about 0.68% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $40,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000.

DFAU opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

