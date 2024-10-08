Pioneer Wealth Management Group Decreases Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,208 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after buying an additional 789,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,095,000 after buying an additional 621,738 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 687.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 634,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 554,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after buying an additional 415,559 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

