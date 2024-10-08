Pioneer Wealth Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned 0.09% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NUSC opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.