Pioneer Wealth Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned 0.09% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NUSC opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
