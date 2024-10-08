Pioneer Wealth Management Group Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.8% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.47.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

