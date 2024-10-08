Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $34.15 million and $24,029.21 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00046663 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00035513 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

