Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $27,000 in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Urban One alerts:

Separately, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC boosted its position in Urban One by 5.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban One

In other Urban One news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,642 shares in the company, valued at $394,389.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Price Performance

UONE opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.86. Urban One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter.

About Urban One

(Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.