Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $27,000 in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Separately, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC boosted its position in Urban One by 5.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Urban One
In other Urban One news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,642 shares in the company, valued at $394,389.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.54% of the company’s stock.
Urban One Price Performance
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
