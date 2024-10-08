Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,932 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of GCI opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.49. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $639.84 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

