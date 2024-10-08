Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 328,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 197,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SPTN opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $703.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

