Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zevia PBC by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
Zevia PBC Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE ZVIA opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.68. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.42.
Insider Activity at Zevia PBC
In other Zevia PBC news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 26,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $31,281.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,577,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,601.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Zevia PBC Company Profile
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.
