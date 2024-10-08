Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Trims Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 48.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 636,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after buying an additional 268,219 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP raised its position in Par Pacific by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 372,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 237,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,254,000 after purchasing an additional 175,331 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 197,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PARR shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Par Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

PARR stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

