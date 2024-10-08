Polymesh Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $121.69 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $121.69 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,095,309,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,094,998,043.14989 with 895,232,858.538583 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

