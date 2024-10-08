Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Popular alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,240,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 10.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,218,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,781,000 after purchasing an additional 113,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 57.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 366,870 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 23.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 859,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Popular by 52.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 835,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,867,000 after purchasing an additional 286,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Trading Down 0.8 %

BPOP opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average is $92.07.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Popular from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPOP

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,387.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.