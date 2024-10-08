Private Bancorp of America, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Private Bancorp of America in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.58. The consensus estimate for Private Bancorp of America’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24.

About Private Bancorp of America

(Get Free Report)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.