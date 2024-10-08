Prom (PROM) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Prom (PROM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.38 or 0.00008631 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $98.25 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014261 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,514.32 or 1.00217708 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.42761118 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,851,742.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

