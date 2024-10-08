ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,474 Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in enCore Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the second quarter worth $46,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in enCore Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,082,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in enCore Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in enCore Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in enCore Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EU. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EU opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. enCore Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.28 million, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of -0.02.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

