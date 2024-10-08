ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.14 and last traded at $38.31. 1,586,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,599,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Articles

