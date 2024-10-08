Proton Self Reported Market Cap Hits $21.01 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $21.01 million and approximately $381,394.13 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proton has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,724,481,530 coins and its circulating supply is 26,794,617,968 coins. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

