Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up about 3.9% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $334.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

NYSE PSA opened at $346.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.99. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.68. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

