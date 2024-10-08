pufETH (PUFETH) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. pufETH has a market capitalization of $365.19 million and $2.60 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pufETH token can now be purchased for $2,453.47 or 0.03951125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00254604 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 531,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 527,357.04699952. The last known price of pufETH is 2,461.36927159 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,705,842.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars.

