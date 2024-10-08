Pulsar Group plc (LON:PULS) Insider Max Royde Buys 38,409 Shares of Stock

Pulsar Group plc (LON:PULSGet Free Report) insider Max Royde acquired 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £22,661.31 ($29,657.52).

Pulsar Group Price Performance

LON:PULS opened at GBX 59 ($0.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,180.00 and a beta of 0.29. Pulsar Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Pulsar Group in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Pulsar Group Company Profile

Pulsar Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Software-as-a-Service products and services to consumer brands and blue-chip enterprises, marketing agencies, and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its solutions include Isentia, a media monitoring, intelligence, and insights solution platform; Pulsar, an audience intelligence and social listening platform; Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media; and ResponseSource, a network that connects journalists and influencers to the PR and communications industry.

