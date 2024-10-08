pzETH (PZETH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $48.44 Million

pzETH (PZETH) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $48.44 million and $17,981.81 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pzETH token can currently be purchased for $2,871.82 or 0.04590929 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, pzETH has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Get pzETH alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.88 or 0.00255206 BTC.

About pzETH

pzETH was first traded on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 43,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 43,192.39557095. The last known price of pzETH is 2,933.56073806 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.