Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Issued By B. Riley

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $2,274,000.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

