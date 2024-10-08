Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NOG)

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NOG. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $40.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $96,558.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,226. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $96,558.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,226. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $52,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,440.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $168,013. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

