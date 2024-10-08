Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 581.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after buying an additional 99,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after buying an additional 191,334 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,418.0% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $307.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.37 and its 200-day moving average is $265.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $308.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

