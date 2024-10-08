QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $158,680.49

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $158,680.49 and approximately $1,191.43 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get QUASA alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014459 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,100.93 or 1.00008837 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00192551 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,096.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.