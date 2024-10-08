QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) Trading 5.5% Higher – Here’s Why

QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.42. 1,099,584 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 906,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

QXO Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56.

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter. QXO had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that QXO, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 795,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $11,978,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,908,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,325,950.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QXO. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in QXO during the third quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QXO during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QXO during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in QXO during the second quarter worth about $159,247,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QXO during the second quarter worth about $160,859,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

