Radio Caca Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.23 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $73.72 million and $5.23 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,653,438,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

