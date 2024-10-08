Radix (XRD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.43 Million

Radix (XRD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $151.34 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.20 or 0.00251904 BTC.

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,963,661,717 coins and its circulating supply is 9,463,769,630 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

