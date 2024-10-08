RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Get RadNet alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised RadNet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RadNet

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. RadNet has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,480.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 774.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 74.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 8.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.