Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.96.

REAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:REAL traded up C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.01. 87,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,047. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$661.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.50, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$9.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$747,351.94. In other Real Matters news, Director Frank Vincent Mcmahon sold 33,451 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$309,425.10. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$747,351.94. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,016. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

