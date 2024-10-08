Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. 407,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $33.17.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.