ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 25.6% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and $4.46 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00105952 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011390 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.