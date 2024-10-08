RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Trading 4.6% Higher – Here’s Why

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $265.64 and last traded at $265.59. 246,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 332,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. Citigroup increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.56.

The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.30 and a 200-day moving average of $234.01.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $1,339,400. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

