Research Analysts Set Expectations for Antero Resources Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AR. Wolfe Research raised Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.59.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $29.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.45 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $740,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $17,307,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

