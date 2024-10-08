Reviewing Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) & Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX)

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) and Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Semantix and Alpha Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

40.1% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Semantix and Alpha Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98% Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semantix and Alpha Technology Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $264.23 million 0.00 -$63.61 million ($0.81) 0.00 Alpha Technology Group $9.17 million 10.98 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A

Alpha Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semantix.

Summary

Alpha Technology Group beats Semantix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

