Reviewing Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) & hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Get Docebo alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Docebo and hopTo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docebo 0 1 11 0 2.92 hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Docebo currently has a consensus price target of $55.58, indicating a potential upside of 28.04%. Given Docebo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Docebo is more favorable than hopTo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docebo 8.56% 29.82% 11.33% hopTo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Docebo and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.2% of Docebo shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of hopTo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Docebo and hopTo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Docebo $200.24 million 6.56 $2.84 million $0.22 197.32 hopTo $3.91 million 1.63 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

Docebo has higher revenue and earnings than hopTo.

Risk and Volatility

Docebo has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Docebo beats hopTo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc. operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. It also offers Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; Docebo Embed that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software; Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise which breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning; and Docebo for Microsoft Teams, that brings learning directly into Microsoft Teams. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About hopTo

(Get Free Report)

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. It provides its application publishing software solutions under the GO-Global brand name. The company offers GO-Global, an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products comprise GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations and Internet connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms, including Windows, Linux, UNIX, Apple OS X and iOS, and Google Android. The company sells its products through resellers, such as original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors. It serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.