Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,585,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $370.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The company has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

