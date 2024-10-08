Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 635 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 87,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

