Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Ricoh Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

