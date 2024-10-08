Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Hits $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $2,803.22 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00159789 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,481.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

