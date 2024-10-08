Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $2,856.39 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,391.58 or 0.99957209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

