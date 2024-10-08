Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rivian Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.82.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.
In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,940.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,305 shares of company stock worth $6,969,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.6% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 53,631 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 40.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,700 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
