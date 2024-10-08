Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 2,845,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 15,324,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $279,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,057,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,275. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $279,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,057,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 977,389 shares of company stock valued at $18,518,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,299,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

