Root, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($6.38) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Root in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.38) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Root’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Root in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of Root stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $562.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.24. Root has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.80 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 50.80% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 286.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Root by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 717,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 423,120 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Root during the first quarter worth $293,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

