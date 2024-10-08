Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.1% during the third quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $537.87 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $546.04 and a 200-day moving average of $545.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

